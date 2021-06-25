Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Edison International also reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Edison International by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.62. 7,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,450. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

