Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edison International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.