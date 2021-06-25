EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.93. 13,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 39,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTX. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

