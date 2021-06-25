Efraim Grinberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18.

Shares of MOV opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.