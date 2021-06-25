Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

