Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 183.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Elastic by 2.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $146.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

