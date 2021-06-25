Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.28 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.100 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.86.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,943. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.