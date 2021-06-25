Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

