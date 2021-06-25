Elrond ERD (ERD) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00164686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00098833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,958.36 or 0.99836989 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

