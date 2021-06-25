EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of EMCOR have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The uptrend was mainly driven by solid execution in the U.S. Mechanical Construction segment and disciplined cost control amid the COVID-19 pandemic. EMCOR remains encouraged by its robust performance, accretive acquisitions and demand for services. Buoyed by favorable project mix and the assumption that the current market conditions will improve, EMCOR lifted its 2021 earnings guidance. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved up over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its bottom-line growth potential. However, headwinds related to the pandemic hurt the U.S. Industrial Services segment. It expects these headwinds to persist until the fourth quarter as demand for refined products will continue to be challenged till early 2021.”

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.29. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,809. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.