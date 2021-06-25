Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
EMPW opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Empower has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.64.
Empower Company Profile
Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.