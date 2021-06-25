Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

EMPW opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Empower has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,501,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Empower by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Empower by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 667,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 567,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

