ENAGAS S A/ADR’s (ENGGY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

