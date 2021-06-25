Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

