Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.60

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.60 and last traded at $116.15, with a volume of 1478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Endava by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endava by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,246,000 after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

