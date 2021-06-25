Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-4.83 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDR. Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.92.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE EDR traded down 0.10 on Friday, reaching 27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,869. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.