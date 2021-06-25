Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $2.96. Energous shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1,147,669 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Energous alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $47,555.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 328,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,452 shares of company stock worth $188,880 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Energous by 203.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 247.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.