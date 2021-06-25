Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.27.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$9.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.66. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$9.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -3.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,330,089.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.