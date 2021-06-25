Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.00 ($17.65).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €11.68 ($13.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.37. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

