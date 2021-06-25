Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $170.77 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

