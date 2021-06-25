Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.44 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Enphase Energy by 606.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,796 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Enphase Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after buying an additional 57,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

