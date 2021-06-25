Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 11,300 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Luminex worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Luminex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Luminex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Luminex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMNX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

