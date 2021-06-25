Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 13,600 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $39,504,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

