Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,471 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 663,314 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $26,576,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $8,761,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 149,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $645.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

