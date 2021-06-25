Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.