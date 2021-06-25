Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 27.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 77,533 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Sealed Air by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

SEE opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

