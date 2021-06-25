Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.