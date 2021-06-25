Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

