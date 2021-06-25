Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,234 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $13,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.89. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Domtar’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

