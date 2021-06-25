Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,605 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

