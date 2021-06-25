Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 13,245 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Gap were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Gap by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Gap by 28.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,245.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,045 shares of company stock worth $8,083,472 over the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of GPS opened at $33.10 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

