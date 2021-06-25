Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,965 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $29.74 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

