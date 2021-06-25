Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,289 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Celanese by 304.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Celanese by 497.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

