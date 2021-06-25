Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFSC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,420. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.