Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.34.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

TSE EQX opened at C$9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.