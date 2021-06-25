Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Great Bear Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Bear Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBR. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on Great Bear Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

CVE GBR opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. Great Bear Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$853.03 million and a P/E ratio of -122.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.16.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,031,500. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $182,860.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

