Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $26,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after buying an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,862. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

