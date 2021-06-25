Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

