Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

NYSE ESS opened at $306.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.76. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

