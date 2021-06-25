EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

