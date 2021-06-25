Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESEA. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Euroseas stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

