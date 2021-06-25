Evelo Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.