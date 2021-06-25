Evercore ISI Upgrades PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) to Outperform

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $308,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,475. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PagerDuty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

