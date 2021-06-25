Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.97 Million

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $216.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.60 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $867.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.47. 1,170,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88. Evolent Health has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

