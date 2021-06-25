eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 6.9%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.09. Approximately 4,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,872,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,869,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,015,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,979,150. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of eXp World by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

