Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.93). Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($4.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,745,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,731. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.85. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.