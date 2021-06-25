Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.87.

NYSE EXR opened at $163.73 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $89.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

