Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.38% of Fabrinet worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $95.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

