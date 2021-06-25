Faceter (FACE) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Faceter has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $773.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

