Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after buying an additional 216,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 133.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.