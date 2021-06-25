Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $5,711,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

PJT stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

